NYC site photographed for 'Paul's Boutique' album cover to be officially named Beastie Boys Square

The New York City site famously photographed for the cover of the Beastie Boys album Paul's Boutique will be officially named after the "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" outfit.

Beastie Boys Square, located on Rivington Street between Ludlow and Essex Streets in Manhattan's Lower East Side neighborhood, will be officially unveiled Saturday, September 9, at noon. Surviving band members Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond will be in attendance.

The ceremony caps a decade-long effort to dedicate the location to the Beasties, who formed in NYC and have long been linked to the city. Previously, a Brooklyn park was named after late member Adam "MCA" Yauch.

In other Beastie Boys happenings, the band's Hello Nasty vinyl box set will be reissued Friday, September 8, in honor of the 1998 album's 25th anniversary.

