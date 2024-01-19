Nothing More premieres new single, "If It Doesn't Hurt"

Nothing More has premiered a new song called "If It Doesn't Hurt."

"Gaslighting, manipulation, narcissistic deceit and betrayal… this song was written while trapped and is sung now while free," says frontman Jonny Hawkins. "If you're in a toxic relationship and are waiting for a sign to get out…this is it."

Hawkins previously described a relationship with an ex-girlfriend as "toxic" after reports he was involved in a domestic incident surfaced in 2023. According to Hawkins, he and his ex were driving together in 2021 when she started to hit him. After he forced her out of the car, he ran over her while he was driving away, which he says he did unknowingly.

Hawkins ended up pleading guilty misdemeanor negligent vehicular injury. He served three days in jail and was sentenced to probation.

"If It Doesn't Hurt" is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube. It follows Nothing More's 2022 album, Spirits.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

