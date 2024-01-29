Nothing More announces 2024 spring tour with Wage War

Nothing More will wage war on the road this spring.

The Texas band has announced a co-headlining North American tour with Wage War, plus special guests Veil of Maya and Sleep Theory. The tour is set to kick off April 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and run through May 17 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Nothing More will also do several headlining shows throughout the tour.

Tickets for the trek go on sale February 2 at 10 a.m. local time via NothingMore.net.

Earlier in January, Nothing More released the new single "If It Doesn't Hurt," which frontman Jonny Hawkins described as being about "gaslighting, manipulation, narcissistic deceit and betrayal." He added, "If you're in a toxic relationship and are waiting for a sign to get out … this is it."

