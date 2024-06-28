Nothing More premieres video for ﻿'CARNAL' ﻿cut "STUCK"

Better Noise Music

By Josh Johnson

Nothing More is celebrating the release of their new album CARNAL with a new video.

The clip accompanies the cut "STUCK," which features the rapper Sinizter, and finds Jonny Hawkins and company rocking out while surrounded by a mosh pit. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

CARNAL, the follow-up to 2022's Spirits, is out now. It also includes the single "IF IT DOESN'T HURT," which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and the David Draiman collaboration "ANGEL SONG."

Nothing More will launch a U.S. headlining tour in August. They're also playing shows throughout the summer and fall with Godsmack.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!