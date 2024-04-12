Nothing More announces new album, '﻿CARNAL'

Nothing More has announced a new album called CARNAL.

The follow-up to 2023's Spirits is due out June 28. It includes the previously released single "IF IT DOESN'T HURT." A second cut, titled "HOUSE OF SAND" and featuring I Prevail vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe, is out now on digital outlets.

"CARNAL feels like a perfect encapsulation of what Nothing More has always been," says guitarist Mark Vollelunga. "From progressive introspection to steady-state rock 'n roll, we felt like we've achieved the exact balance wanted for this next installment."

Nothing More will be touring ahead of CARNAL's arrival on a spring run with Wage War. They'll play dates with Godsmack in the summer.

Here's the CARNAL track list, which also includes a collaboration with Disturbed's David Draiman:

"CARNAL"

"HOUSE ON SAND" feat. Eric Vanlerberghe

"IF IT DOESN'T HURT"

"ANGEL SONG" feat. David Draiman

"FREEFALL"

"BLAME IT ON THE DRUGS"

"HEAD"

"EXISTENTIAL DREAD"

"HEART"

"DOWN THE RIVER"

"GIVE IT TIME"

"SIGHT"

"STUCK" feat. Sinizter

"RUN FOR YOUR LIFE"

"SOUND"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

