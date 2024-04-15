Nothing More premieres video for "HOUSE OF SAND"

Nothing More has premiered the video for "HOUSE OF SAND," a track off their upcoming album, CARNAL.

The clip begins with various slow-motion shots of evocative images, such as a baby floating atop clouds or a Daft Punk-like robot sitting in the desert, before shifting into performance footage. I Prevail vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe, who's featured on the song, also appears in the video.

You can watch the "HOUSE OF SAND" video streaming now on YouTube.

CARNAL, the follow-up to 2022's Spirits, drops June 28. It also includes the single "IF IT DOESN'T HURT."

Nothing More will launch a tour with Wage War April 16 in Charlotte.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

