Nothing More premieres video for "HOUSE OF SAND"

Better Noise Music

By Josh Johnson

Nothing More has premiered the video for "HOUSE OF SAND," a track off their upcoming album, CARNAL.

The clip begins with various slow-motion shots of evocative images, such as a baby floating atop clouds or a Daft Punk-like robot sitting in the desert, before shifting into performance footage. I Prevail vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe, who's featured on the song, also appears in the video.

You can watch the "HOUSE OF SAND" video streaming now on YouTube.

CARNAL, the follow-up to 2022's Spirits, drops June 28. It also includes the single "IF IT DOESN'T HURT."

Nothing More will launch a tour with Wage War April 16 in Charlotte.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!