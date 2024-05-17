Nothing More shares new ﻿'CARNAL' ﻿track, "ANGEL SONG," featuring Disturbed's David Draiman

Noting More has shared a new track called "ANGEL SONG," a cut off their upcoming album, CARNAL.

"ANGEL" song features guest vocals by Disturbed frontman David Draiman. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"'ANGEL SONG' is the haunting sound of our past selves melting into a future that is as bright as it is dark," says Nothing More's Jonny Hawkins. "Our animal nature is getting more and more chewed up by society and our souls swallowed by technology, but there's something in us that wants to fight back."

"As the song was coming together in the studio, it became immediately clear to us that David Draiman's voice would take it to another level," Hawkins adds. "We're so happy with the result."

CARNAL, the follow-up to 2022's Spirits, drops June 28. It also includes the previously released tracks "IF IT DOESN'T HURT" and "HOUSE ON SAND."

Nothing More's current tour with Wage War wraps Saturday, May 18, in Bloomington, Indiana. They will be touring with Godsmack starting in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

