Nothing More premieres video for ﻿'CARNAL'﻿ track 'EXISTENTIAL DREAD'

Nothing More has premiered the video for "EXISTENTIAL DREAD," a track off the band's latest album, CARNAL.

The clip cycles through different fantastical images, including hooded figures drowning in a river of gold. In a post previewing the video, fans expressed that it looked like it was made with AI.

"AI didn't make a video for us," frontman Jonny Hawkins wrote in response. "We hired an artists, I plotted out a vision, theme and visuals. Then that artist (Tristan) used AI to start generation images that he edited together through multiple versions with notes... and then tweaked that into a visual experience for the viewer."

"If you think it's 'just machines creating it' then I would challenge you to come up with anything as compelling as Tristan did for the same price with different tools," Hawkins continued. "Would love to see what you come up with. Out compete him if what you say is true."

The "EXISTENTIAL DREAD" video is now on YouTube.

CARNAL was released in 2024, and a deluxe version dropped in March. Together, both versions have spawned #1 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with "IF IT DOESN'T HURT," "ANGEL SONG" featuring Disturbed's David Draiman, "HOUSE ON SAND" featuring I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe and "FREEFALL" featuring Chris Daughtry.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.