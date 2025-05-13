Nothing More to hit Europe and North America on the Carnal Nature World Tour

Nothing More has announced dates for a new tour that will take them to Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

The Carnal Nature World Tour will kick off in Europe on Nov. 7 in Tampere, Finland, with the North American leg launching Jan. 14 in Silver Springs, Maryland, and wrapping March 16 in St. Louis.

All U.S. and Canadian dates will feature special guests Catch Your Breath, Archers and Doobie.

Nothing More will launch a fan presale on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET for all North American dates, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m local time.

A complete schedule can be found at nothingmore.net.

The touring news comes as Nothing More is getting ready to release a deluxe edition of their latest album, CARNAL. It's set to drop Friday on CD and vinyl and features five bonus tracks, including a new version of their track "FREEFALL," featuring Chris Daughtry.

The original CARNAL dropped in 2024, and spawned the singles "IF IT DOESN'T HURT" and "ANGEL SONG," both of which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

