Nothing More & Chris Daughtry premiere video for collaborative song 'FREEFALL'

Nothing More and Chris Daughtry have premiered the video for their collaborative song, "FREEFALL."

The seven-minute clip follows a grieving firefighter whose life starts to get back on track when he adopts a homeless dog he comes across on the streets.

"We wrote an anthem for the people who find themselves in an uncertain and chaotic phase of their life," says Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins. "Every single one of us have had, or will have, experiences where it feels like the rug is pulled from under us… an end to a relationship, a job loss, or the death of a close family member. These times can be filled with anxiety, or they can be filled with spiritual euphoria as we accept our transformation."

"We've always believed that our losses are invitations to ascend to a higher level of reality…and this song is our way of encapsulating that realization," Hawkins continues. "Chris Daughtry elevated that feeling with his soaring and pristine vocals. We are so honored to have him on one of the best songs we've ever written."

Fair warning for those sensitive about these types of things: the dog does not make it all the way to the end of the video. If you can power through that, you can watch "FREEFALL" on YouTube.

"FREEFALL" appears on the newly released deluxe version of their 2024 album, CARNAL. It's an updated take on a song by the same name off the original CARNAL.

Nothing More is currently on tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.