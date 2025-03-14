Not 'Indestructible': Chicago Bulls banners suffer 'minor damage' during Disturbed concert

Disturbed In Concert - Detroit, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

After Disturbed got down with the sickness at Chicago's United Center, the arena had to take down its Chicago Bulls championship banners.

According to a statement from the United Center, the banners, which celebrate the Bulls' six NBA championships with Michael Jordan during the '90s, suffered "minor damage" during Disturbed's March 8 concert at the venue.

"United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners," the statement reads. "While the banners will not be in place for the remainder of this season, we do anticipate them being back in place next season."

Let's hope Jordan doesn't take all this personally.

Disturbed is currently on tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 album, The Sickness. During the Chicago concert, which was a hometown show, Disturbed reunited with original bassist Steve "Fuzz" Kmak.

