Nonpoint drops new single, "A Million Watts"

Nonpoint has dropped a new single called "A Million Watts."

The track is Nonpoint's second fresh offering of 2023 following the Wizard of Oz-referencing "Heartless." The group's most recent album is 2018's X.

You can listen to "A Million Watts" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video, which recreates the famous Maxell cassette tapes commercial, streaming now on YouTube.

Nonpoint will be touring this summer while opening for Mudvayne.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

