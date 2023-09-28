Nonpoint announces Million Watts headlining tour

361 Degrees Records

By Josh Johnson

Nonpoint has announced a headlining U.S. tour.

The outing, dubbed the Million Watts tour, kicks off December 1 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and wraps up December 15 in Flint, Michigan.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Nonpoint.com.

The tour takes its name from the latest Nonpoint single, "A Million Watts," which dropped in July. It's the second Nonpoint single of 2023, along with "Heartless."

The most recent Nonpoint album is 2018's X.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

