NOFX announces final dates of farewell tour

NOFX has announced their last shows.

The long-running punk band's days on the live stage will come to a close with three performances in Los Angeles, taking place October 4-6.

Those dates will be preceded by the final U.S. leg of NOFX's farewell tour, which kicks off April 6 in Fort Worth, Texas.

"We've played over 2000 shows in 33 countries, in more than 300 cities and darn it…we're a bit tired," says frontman Fat Mike. "One thing I know in my heart…this is going to be the most emotional, heartbreaking, greatest tour of our career. I've never been so excited and at the same time terrified. Mostly excited…"

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 20. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PunkinDrublicFest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.