Nita Strauss celebrates new album release with engagement

Alice Cooper's 18th Annual Christmas Pudding Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Nita Strauss has had a very eventful day.

In addition to releasing her new solo album, The Call of the Void, the guitar virtuoso announced Friday, July 7, that she and longtime boyfriend Josh Villalta are now engaged.

Villalta, who plays drums in Strauss' live solo band, popped the question July 6 during a concert in Los Angeles celebrating The Call of the Void's release.

"FOREVER YES," Strauss writes in an Instagram post alongside video of the onstage proposal. "I can't wait to be your wife."

The Call of the Void, Strauss' sophomore solo effort, features collaborations with artists including Disturbed's David Draiman, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Motionless in White's Chris Motionless. A new video for the song with Motionless, "Digital Bullets," is streaming now on YouTube.

