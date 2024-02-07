Nita Strauss announces headlining solo dates

Nita Strauss has announced a U.S. tour in support of her latest solo album, The Call of the Void.

The headlining outing kicks off March 12 in Worcester, Massachusetts, and wraps up March 29 in Leander, Texas. Diamante and Starbenders will also be on the bill.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NitaStrauss.com.

The Call of the Void was released in July and includes collaborations with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Disturbed's David Draiman and Alice Cooper. Strauss, of course, plays guitar in Cooper's touring band.

Strauss is currently on a solo tour alongside Mammoth WVH.

