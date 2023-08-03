Nita Strauss preparing to have "our backs against the wall" for upcoming Alice Cooper shows

After wrapping up a tour supporting her new solo album, Nita Strauss is returning to the road with Alice Cooper's band.

The "School's Out" icon launches a run with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard on August 5 in Syracuse, New York, before teaming up with fellow shock rocker Rob Zombie for the Freaks on Parade tour beginning August 24 in Dallas, with a few headlining shows mixed in.

Strauss, who rejoined Cooper's live lineup this year after leaving in 2022 to join pop star Demi Lovato's touring band, tells ABC Audio that she's "very, very excited" for the upcoming performances.

"We've just revamped the stage show and added video and a whole new production element to the Alice show," Strauss shares. "It's gonna be very exciting, it's gonna be a very high-energy show."

Sharing a bill with such big names, Strauss adds, will create the kind of "higher pressure situations" in which she feels she and the rest of the Cooper band thrive.

"We are gonna have our backs against the wall, in a sense," she says. "And I think that's, honestly, when this band truly shines."

Cooper will launch a full U.S. headlining tour in October in support of the upcoming album Road, due out August 25.

Strauss, meanwhile, dropped her latest solo effort, The Call of the Void, in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.