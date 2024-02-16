Nita Strauss, Zakk Wylde & more shred on Jason Becker tribute song "Some Assembly Required"

Nita Strauss, Zakk Wylde and many more shredders play on a new song called "Some Assembly Required" as a tribute to guitarist Jason Becker, who's been living with the neurodegenerative disease ALS since 1989.

The track is called "Some Assembly Required" and is based off a demo Becker had originally written in 1990. It will benefit the Jason Becker Special Needs Trust.

"We reached out to tons of Jason's friends and peers, from all genres and eras, and amassed an army of friends to trade solos on this track," says Strauss, who spearheaded the project alongside her fiancé and drummer Josh Villalta. "We left Jason's original demo solo where it was, where it shines to this day alongside so many of the players that love and look up to him."

"We were able to send this video to Jason on Christmas Day and bring some holiday cheer to him and his family!" Strauss adds. "He loved it and christened it with the name we have today — 'Some Assembly Required.'"

Other guests on "Some Assembly Required" include ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman, who played with Becker in the '80s band Cacophony, Steve Vai, Toto's Steve Lukather and Billy Idol's Steve Stevens.

You can watch the video for "Some Assembly Required" streaming on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.