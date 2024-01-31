Nita Strauss playing national anthem ahead of Busch Light Clash NASCAR race

Before anybody starts their engines at the Busch Light Clash, Nita Strauss will be rocking the national anthem.

The guitar virtuoso is set to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the upcoming NASCAR race, taking place February 4 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

"Nita Strauss can excite a crowd like no other," said NASCAR's Ben Kennedy. "Her mastery on the guitar will invigorate everyone in attendance, and we're thrilled to have her play to our fans before the Busch Light Clash."

The race airs starting at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, and Strauss' performance will be televised.

Strauss is no stranger to the sports world, as she's the official guitarist for Los Angeles Rams home games. She even received a Super Bowl ring after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

