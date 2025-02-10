Nirvana's Krist Novoselic shares health insurance experience in response to Chappell Roan Grammy speech

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has shared a statement reflecting on the band's experience getting access to health insurance in response to pop star Chappell Roan's Grammy acceptance speech.

In her viral remarks, the "HOT TO GO!" singer called for record labels to provide a livable wage and health care to its artists.

Replying to an article about Roan's comments, Novoselic posted, "When Nirvana signed with a major label, our accountant suggested we join @sagaftra," referring to the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists labor union.

"We did and I have had great health insurance for 35 years," he added.

Roan's comments also drew a response from music business insider Jeff Rabhan, who published an op-ed in The Hollywood Reporter titled "Chappell Groan," in which he called her call "wildly misinformed" and said that she should "put your money where your mouth is."

That also went viral, but for the wrong reasons, and Roan challenged Rabhan to match her $25,000 donation to struggling artists who've been dropped. Artists including Noah Kahan and Charli XCX have matched her donation.

Novoselic, meanwhile, reunited with his former Nirvana bandmates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear at the FireAid Los Angeles fire relief benefit concert in January. They played a four-song set with guest vocalists in place of the late Kurt Cobain, including St. Vincent, Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon, Joan Jett and Grohl's daughter Violet.

