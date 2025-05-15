NIN's Atticus Ross honored with BMI Icon Award

Unique Nicole/Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

Nine Inch Nails' Atticus Ross was honored with the BMI Icon Award at the 2025 BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards, held Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

The prize recognizes Ross' "outstanding body of work across film and television," which is often in collaboration with NIN frontman Trent Reznor.

BMI President and CEO Mike O'Neill presented Ross with the award, noting that the rocker's "innovative spirit and passion for pushing the boundaries of composition have literally reengineered the way we experience storytelling."

Ross said in his acceptance speech, "The thing I love about film music is that there aren’t any rules, there aren’t any pros. Essentially, to my mind, it’s all about how we make people feel, and that’s what music is about.”

He added, “I put a lot of effort into making sure that this never feels like a job. I wake up every day grateful for the opportunity to make music, this is my dream, and I don’t take it lightly.”

Ross' work with Reznor includes the Oscar-winning scores for The Social Network and Soul, as well as the soundtracks for Gone GirlThe Girl with the Dragon TattooChallengers and the Watchmen TV series. He's also a co-composer on the series Shōgun.

You can catch Ross live with Reznor on NIN's Peel It Back U.S. tour, launching in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!