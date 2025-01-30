Nine Inch Nails announce additional dates on Peel It Back tour

Nine Inch Nails have announced three additional dates for their upcoming Peel It Back U.S. tour.

The newly added shows include second nights at Chicago's United Center, New York City's Barclays Center and Los Angeles' Kia Forum, taking place Aug. 20, Sept. 3 and Sept. 19, respectively.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon local time.

The Peel It Back tour, which will mark NIN's first extended live run since 2022, launches in Europe in June before coming to the U.S. in August. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NIN.com.

