Nine Inch Nails launch '﻿The Downward Spiral﻿' collaboration with Welcome Skateboards

Nothing/Interscope Records

By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Nails have launched a collaboration with the company Welcome Skateboards to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1994 album, The Downward Spiral.

The collection includes decks and apparel related to the artwork and era of The Downward Spiral, including imagery from NIN's infamously muddy Woodstock '94 performance.

"This is a project we have so much passion for," Welcome says in an Instagram post. "We worked closely with the NIN team to ensure the collection felt authentic to the band, while still bringing something new to the table that their devoted fans had not seen before."

For more info, visit WelcomeSkateboards.com.

The Downward Spiral, which features the songs "Closer" and "Hurt," officially turned 30 on March 8. Frontman Trent Reznor marked the occasion with a statement sharing that listening to the album "still excites me and breaks my heart."

