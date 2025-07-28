Nine Inch Nails releasing 'As Alive as You Need Me to Be' as vinyl single

Interscope Records
By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Nails will be releasing their new song "As Alive as You Need Me to Be" as a vinyl single.

The record is due out on Aug. 22 and also includes a currently unreleased track called "Empathetic Response" as the B-side. You can preorder your copy now via the NIN website.

Both "As Alive as You Need Me to Be" and "Empathetic Response" will appear on Nine Inch Nails' soundtrack to the upcoming Tron: Ares movie. While frontman Trent Reznor has often composed film scores alongside bandmate Atticus Ross, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is being specifically released as a Nine Inch Nails project.

The Tron: Ares soundtrack is due out Sept. 19. The Disney film will hit theaters on Oct. 10.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!