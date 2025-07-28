Nine Inch Nails releasing 'As Alive as You Need Me to Be' as vinyl single

Nine Inch Nails will be releasing their new song "As Alive as You Need Me to Be" as a vinyl single.

The record is due out on Aug. 22 and also includes a currently unreleased track called "Empathetic Response" as the B-side. You can preorder your copy now via the NIN website.

Both "As Alive as You Need Me to Be" and "Empathetic Response" will appear on Nine Inch Nails' soundtrack to the upcoming Tron: Ares movie. While frontman Trent Reznor has often composed film scores alongside bandmate Atticus Ross, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is being specifically released as a Nine Inch Nails project.

The Tron: Ares soundtrack is due out Sept. 19. The Disney film will hit theaters on Oct. 10.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

