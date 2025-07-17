Nine Inch Nails premiere new single 'As Alive as You Need Me to Be' + detail 'Tron: Ares' soundtrack

Nine Inch Nails have premiered a new song called "As Alive as You Need Me to Be," the first preview of the band's Tron: Ares soundtrack.

The track, which marks the first new original NIN music in five years, is out now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a lyric video.

You can also hear "As Alive as You Need Me to Be" in the new Tron: Ares trailer, which shows Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto as a program called Ares.

The Tron: Ares soundtrack will be released on Sept. 19 ahead of the Disney film's release on Oct. 10. While Trent Reznor has often composed film scores alongside his NIN bandmate Atticus Ross, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is being released specifically as a Nine Inch Nails project.

Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails are preparing to launch the U.S. leg of their Peel It Back world tour in August. The international trek first kicked off in Europe in June.

Here's the Tron: Ares track list:

"Init"

"Forked Reality"

"As Alive as You Need Me to Be"

"Echoes"

"This Changes Everything"

"In the Image Of"

"I Know You Can Feel It"

"Permanence"

"Infiltrator"

"100% Expendable"

"Still Remains"

"Who Wants to Live Forever?"

"Building Better Worlds"

"Target Identified"

"Daemonize"

"Empathetic Response"

"What Have You Done?"

"A Question of Trust"

"Ghost in the Machine"

"No Going Back"

"Nemesis"

"New Directive"

"Out in the World"

"Shadow Over Me"

﻿Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.