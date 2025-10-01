Nine Inch Nails announce 2026 Peel It Back tour dates

Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back tour 2026 artwork. (Courtesy of Live Nation)
By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Nails will continue to peel it back in 2026.

Trent Reznor and company have announced a new leg of U.S. dates for their world Peel It Back tour, kicking off Feb. 5 in New Orleans. The outing will conclude March 16 in Sacramento, California.

Tickets go on sale starting Oct. 8 at noon local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NIN.com.

The Peel It Back tour first launched in Europe in June, and came to the U.S. in August and September.

Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails just released their soundtrack to the upcoming movie Tron: Ares, featuring the single "As Alive as You Need Me to Be." While Reznor has long composed film scores with bandmate Atticus Ross, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is specifically billed as a Nine Inch Nails project.

