Nickelback performing on '﻿CMT Crossroads'﻿ with HARDY

ABC/Paula Lobo

By Josh Johnson

Nickelback will perform alongside country-rocker HARDY on an upcoming episode of the CMT Crossroads series.

The set, airing April 6, will feature the debut mashup of Nickelback and HARDY's respective "Rockstar" songs. HARDY's "Rockstar" was released in February as the debut single off his upcoming rock album and even name-checks the 'Back in the lyrics.

You'll also hear collaborative renditions of Nickelback's songs "Savin' Me" and "Animals," as well as HARDY's "Truck Bed" and "Give Heaven Some Hell."

Nickelback previously dipped into the country world when they toured with Brantley Gilbert in 2023. They're also set to play the Stagecoach Festival in April.

