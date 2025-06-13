Nickelback releases new ﻿'San Quentin' ﻿EP

Nickelback has released a new EP focused on their single "San Quentin."

The three-track set includes the original song, which is named after the infamous California prison, as well as a radio edit and instrumental version.

You can listen to the San Quentin EP via digital outlets.

"San Quentin" was first released as the lead single off Nickelback's most recent album, 2022's Get Rollin'.

In other Nickelback news, the band has shared a tribute to late Beach Boys creative mastermind Brian Wilson, whose death was announced Wednesday.

"Farewell to a true genius," Nickelback writes in a Facebook post. "Brian Wilson shaped the sound of generations and inspired countless artists, including us. His music made so many people happy. What a musical legacy to leave for everyone."

