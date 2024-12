Nickelback has premiered the video for "Horizon," a track off the band's latest album, Get Rollin'.

The clip finds Chad Kroeger and company performing against a background of shining stars. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Get Rollin' was released in 2022. It also includes the singles "San Quentin" and "Those Days."

Nickelback put out a live album, Live in Nashville, in November, which was recorded during the Get Rollin' tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.