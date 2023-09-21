Nickelback premieres video for ﻿'Get Rollin'﻿' song, "High Time"

Nickelback has premiered the video for "High Time," a track off their latest album, Get Rollin'.

The clip finds the Canadian rockers traveling in a beat-up van as Chad Kroeger sings, "Well, it's high time you and I got rollin'." Of course, "High Time" also has another meaning, one related to the line, "We got stoned goin' up to Colorado."

You can watch the "High Time" video streaming now on YouTube.

Get Rollin', the 10th Nickelback album, was released November 2022. It also includes the singles "San Quentin" and "Those Days."

Nickelback's current U.S. tour in support of Get Rollin' continues Thursday, September 21, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

