Nickelback playing 2024 Stagecoach country festival

By Josh Johnson

Nickelback is headed to country music's Coachella.

The Canadian rockers will perform at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival, taking place April 26-28 in Indio, California.

“We've been looking forward to this one for a long time," Nickelback says. "We're so excited to make our Stagecoach debut -- joining so many incredible artists and friends for a weekend of unforgettable music and fun."

Headliners include country stars Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Eric Church. The rest of the lineup features country-rock crossover artists Jelly Roll and HARDY plus The Beach Boys and Post Malone performing a set of country covers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15, at 11 a.m. PT. For more info, visit StagecoachFestival.com.

