Nickelback to perform at Iowa's Field of Dreams

By Josh Johnson

This is how we remind you that if you build it, they will come. They, of course, being Nickelback.

The "Photograph" rockers are set to perform at the famed Filed of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, where the 1989 movie Field of Dreams was filmed.

The show will take place Aug. 31 as part of the Velocity festival, produced by the U.S. Concert Agency and StubHub.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 am. CT. For more info, visit USCA.live.

