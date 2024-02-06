Nickelback nominated for 2024 Juno Awards

Nickelback is among the nominees for the 2024 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.

The "Photograph" rockers, who hail from Hanna, Alberta, are up for the Group of the Year prize alongside The Beaches, Loud Luxury, Arkells and Walk off the Earth.

Nickelback has won a total of 12 Junos in their career. During the 2023 ceremony, they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The 2024 Junos take place March 24 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

