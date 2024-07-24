Nickelback, "experts in navigating irrational hate," shares "preemptive" defense of ﻿'Deadpool & Wolverine'

The Nickelback/Ryan Reynolds love fest doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

The "How You Remind Me" rockers have posted a video in which they share an "important preemptive message for anyone thinking of criticizing" their fellow Canadian's upcoming movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

"We're Nickelback, experts in navigating irrational hate in the face of tremendous success," frontman Chad Kroeger says.

Kroeger and company then start to list all of the accolades and accomplishments of the Deadpool movies in a callback to Reynolds' 2018 "Respect the Back" video, in which he gave an impassioned defense of Nickelback while in costume as the Merc with a Mouth.

"As for Mr. Ryan Reynolds, well, just look at this photograph," Kroeger says as a photo of the actor flashes onscreen. "That is a beautiful Canadian man right there."

The video, in which all the band members are wearing either Deadpool or Wolverine masks, also made its way to Reynolds, who was shown the clip during an interview with Canada's Etalk.

"I love those guys!" Reynolds exclaimed.

Reynolds narrated a video during Nickelback's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2023. He also used their song "Far Away" to soundtrack an Instagram post featuring photos of him promoting Deadpool & Wolverine in Germany.

Deadpool & Wolverine, produced by Marvel Studios, premieres Friday. Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC News.

