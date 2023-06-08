Nickelback expands North American ﻿'Get Rollin'' ﻿tour

Nickelback doesn't plan to stop rollin' anytime soon.

The Canadian rockers have added additional dates to their upcoming North American headlining tour supporting their new album, Get Rollin'.

The newly announced shows run from August 29 in Camden, New Jersey, to October 5 in Fargo, North Dakota. As with the first leg — which kicks off Monday, June 12, in Quebec City — country star Brantley Gilbert will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Nickelback.com.

Get Rollin', the 10th Nickelback album, dropped last November. It includes the singles "San Quentin" and "Those Days."

