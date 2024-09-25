Nickelback announces ﻿'Live from Nashville'﻿ live album

Nickelback has announced a new live album, Live from Nashville.

The 18-track set, due out Nov. 15, was recorded during the 'Back's 2023 show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena while touring behind their latest album, 2022's Get Rollin'. It includes performances of hits including "How You Remind Me," "Rockstar" and "Photograph," and features collaborations with HARDY, Chris Daughtry and Brantley Gilbert.

You can listen to the show's opening track, a rendition of the Get Rollin' single "San Quentin," now via digital outlets.

Here's the Live from Nashville track list:

"San Quentin (Live From Nashville)"

"Savin' Me (with Chris Daughtry) [Live From Nashville]"

"Far Away (Live From Nashville)"

"Animals (Live From Nashville)"

"Someday (Live From Nashville)"

"Worthy to Say (Live From Nashville)"

"Figured You Out (Live From Nashville)"

"Hero (Live From Nashville)"

"Copperhead Road (with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross) [Live From Nashville]"

"High Time (Live From Nashville)"

"Flower Shops (with ERNEST) [Live From Nashville]"

"Photograph (Live From Nashville)"

"Rockstar (with Bailey Zimmerman) [Live From Nashville]"

"Those Days (Live From Nashville)"

"SOLD OUT (with HARDY) [Live From Nashville]"

"How You Remind Me (Live From Nashville)"

"Gotta Be Somebody (Live From Nashville)"

"Burn It to the Ground (Live From Nashville)"

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.