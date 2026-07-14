Nickelback announces new album, ﻿'Everything Under the Sun'

Nickelback has announced a new album called Everything Under the Sun.

The 11th studio effort from the Canadian rockers will arrive Oct. 30. It's the follow-up to 2022's Get Rollin'.

You can listen to a new single called "Rattle the Cage," which features Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5, out now.

"This album has every side of the band on it," says frontman Chad Kroeger in a statement. "There are songs that hit as hard as anything we've ever done, songs that take chances, and songs that remind us why we've been doing this together for so long."

He adds, "'Rattle the Cage' felt like the perfect way to kick the door open - it has the energy we've been feeding off every night on stage, and we can't wait for people to hear it."

The "Rattle the Cage" video will premiere Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

Everything Under the Sun also includes the previously released song "Bones for the Crows." Here's the full track list:

"Rattle the Cage" feat. John 5

"Bones for the Crows"

"I Already Know"

"Leave Me Behind"

"If I Don't Go"

"Make Me Love You"

"Chasin' Famous"

"Simple Song"

"Technicolor Steamboat"

"Lift Somebody Up"

"Bottled Dreams"

"Last Night Was Fun"

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