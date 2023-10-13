New Years Day gets medieval in new "Vampyre" video

The Century Family

By Josh Johnson

New Years Day has premiered the video for their new single "Vampyre."

The clip finds vocalist Ash Costello making her way through a gothic castle as she slays evil forces with a giant sword.

"The underlying theme of the song is that the vampyre we confront symbolizes a narcissistic monster in our lives," Costello shares. "Accordingly, the video mirrors this notion as I valiantly combat colossal vampyre creatures in order to liberate myself from their tyrannical grip. Ultimately, I emerged triumphant."

You can watch the "Vampyre" video streaming now on YouTube.

The single "Vampyre" dropped in September and follows New Years Day's 2022 track "Hurts Like Hell." The group's most recent album is 2019's Unbreakable.

