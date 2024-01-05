New Years Day drops new 'Half Black Heart' song, "I Still Believe"

New Years Day has dropped a new song called "I Still Believe," a track off the band's upcoming album, Half Black Heart.

In a statement, frontwoman Ash Costello shares that "I Still Believe" was written during the summer of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, "when it felt like all our previous efforts and all the work we had put in the years years prior were in vain."

"Personally, I felt lost and uncertain about what lay ahead," Costello says. "However, a voice within me urged me to persevere, to never give up, and to maintain faith that things would eventually fall into place as they were meant to."

She adds, "'I Still Believe' is a heartfelt anthem dedicated to anyone in need of a reminder that with unwavering self-belief, anything is possible."

You can listen to "I Still Believe" now via digital outlets.

Half Black Heart, the follow-up to 2019's Unbreakable, arrives March 1. It also includes the songs "Vampyre," "Hurts Like Hell" and "Secrets."

