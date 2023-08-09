New Van Halen box set, 'The Collection II', focuses on the Van Hagar era

Van Halen is revisiting the Sammy Hagar years with a new box set.

The Collection II, dropping October 6, will feature newly remastered versions of the band's four #1 albums with Hagar – 1986's 5150, 1988's OU812, 1991's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge and 1995's Balance.

It will also include a fifth album, Studio Rarities 1989-2004, featuring eight non-album Hagar-era tracks, including "Crossing Over," the B-side to the Balance tune "Can't Stop Lovin' You," and their two songs from the Twister soundtrack: "Humans Being" and "Respect The Wind."

You listen to the newly remastered version of "Humans Being" now via digital outlets and watch the accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"This stuff sounds so good," Sammy shared on social media about the remastered set. "You know how long we've been waiting for this. I know you're gonna enjoy it."

The Collection II is the follow-up to Van Halen's first box set, The Collection, which was released in 2015 and featured the band's six studio albums with David Lee Roth. It will be released as a five-LP or five-CD set, both of which are available for preorder now.

