New Twenty One Pilots single "Overcompensate" dropping Thursday

The next chapter of Twenty One Pilots officially has a launch date.

The "Stressed Out" duo has announced that a new single called "Overcompensate" will premiere on Thursday, February 29, at 1 p.m. ET.

You can check out a preview of "Overcompensate" now via Twenty One Pilots' Facebook.

The news comes after Twenty One Pilots hinted at new music with a video called "I Am Clancy," which recapped the mythology of their last two albums, 2018's Trench and 2021's Scaled and Icy. In the video's description, the group wrote, "Next week, a new chapter begins."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.