New Trivium drummer Alex Rüdinger feels 'thrilled' to join band

Matt Heafy of Trivium performs at The O2 Arena on February 01, 2025 in London, England. (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

New Trivium drummer Alex Rüdinger has shared a statement commenting on his joining of the band.

As Trivium noted when they announced Rüdinger as their new drummer, they'd originally approached him about joining the group nine years ago, "but the timing didn't align." In his statement, Rüdinger writes that when he first heard from Trivium back then, he'd just launched his own band and was torn between whether to continue with that or join an established group.

In the end, he chose to stay with his own band, though giving up the possibility to play in Trivium continued to gnaw at him.

"It's something I did in fact come to regret (quite a lot)," Rüdinger says.

Fast-forward nearly a decade, and Rüdinger learned that Trivium once again needed a new drummer, so he reached out to volunteer his services.

"To say I'm thrilled to be doing this is truly an understatement," Rüdinger says. "I feel as though I have an incredibly rare opportunity - a second chance at something that I always wanted. It's honestly quite surreal."

Trivium's first tour with Rüdinger kicks off Friday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

