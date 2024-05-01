New Slipknot drummer Eloy Casagrande shares thanks "for trusting me"

New Slipknot drummer Eloy Casagrande has shared a statement sharing his appreciation to the band and their Maggots fanbase.

"It's an exciting moment," Casagrande writes in an Instagram post. "Unthinkable until then. There is nothing to lose, there is nothing to win. There is just living. We're here as one."



He adds, "Thank you Slipknot for trusting me. Thanks all the maggots and fans around the world."

Casagrande joins Slipknot in place of Jay Weinberg, who'd manned the kit with the masked metallers for a decade before being let go from the band in 2023. Fans began speculating Casagrande had gotten the gig after he left his longtime role as the drummer in Sepultura. Slipknot played two shows with Casagrande before confirming his identity.

Slipknot will launch a U.S. tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album in August in between headlining sets at several festivals.

"See you on the road," Casagrande writes. "Here comes more pain."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.