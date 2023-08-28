New Sevendust box set ﻿'Seven of Sevendust' announced

BMG

By Josh Johnson

Sevendust has announced a new box set dubbed Seven of Sevendust.

The collection consists of seven albums from the Atlanta metallers: 2005's Next, 2007's Alpha, 2008's Chapter VII: Hope & Sorrow, 2010's Cold Day Memory, 2013's Black Out the Sun, 2014's Time Travelers & Bonfires and 2015's Kill the Flaw.

Seven of Sevendust will be available as nine-LP and seven-CD packages on October 13 and October 27, respectively.

Sevendust's latest album is Truth Killer, which just dropped in July. They're currently supporting the album on tour alongside Alter Bridge.

