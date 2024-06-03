New Kaleo song "Rock n Roller" dropping Friday

Kaleo has announced the release of a new single called "Rock n Roller."

The track premieres Friday, June 7, and you can presave it now.

"Rock n Roller" will be Kaleo's second new song of 2024, following March's "Lonely Cowboy." The group's most recent album is 2021's Surface Sounds.

Kaleo will play a run of U.S. tour dates starting June 11 with a gig opening for The Rolling Stones in Philadelphia. They'll launch their full North American Payback tour in August.

