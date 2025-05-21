New Judas Priest documentary announced, co-directed by Tom Morello

By Josh Johnson

A new Judas Priest documentary has been announced.

The film is called The Ballad of Judas Priest and will be co-directed by Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, marking his directorial debut.

"While some may know Judas Priest for their huge hits that have shaped the heavy metal genre, there is so much more to their story," Morello says alongside co-director Sam Dunn.

"Tracing their incredible 50-year journey, this film will capture how Judas Priest both defined the sound and look of metal, but also made it a more inclusive place along the way," the pair say. "We are grateful to the band for allowing us such intimate, unfiltered access to their lives and look forward to bringing this film to the metal masses around the world."

Judas Priest adds, "We have lived and breathed metal for over five decades, and finally in this documentary we are summoning our congregation to officially witness our lives uncensored, in a never-before-seen way…the cassock comes off, revealing Priest in all its metal glory!"

A release date for The Ballad of Judas Priest has yet to be announced.

