New Deftones album is 'very close to being ready,' says Chino Moreno

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage
By Josh Johnson

It sounds like we're inching closer to a new Deftones album.

Speaking with Billboard Español, frontman Chino Moreno teases the progress of the upcoming record as his band prepares to hit the road on a tour with The Mars Volta.

"So the plan is, obviously, to have a record sometime around that time [during the tour]," Moreno says. "It's getting very close to being ready, so yeah, we're excited."

The tour launches Tuesday in Portland, Oregon, and runs into April.

Deftones' most recent album is 2020's Ohms, which spawned singles in "Ceremony" and the title track.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!