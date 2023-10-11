New blink-182 song "FELL IN LOVE" dropping Friday

More new blink-182 music is coming this week.

The reunited trio will drop a track called "FELL IN LOVE," another cut off their upcoming comeback album, ONE MORE TIME..., on Friday, October 13.

"FELL IN LOVE" follows the previously released ONE MORE TIME... tunes "EDGING," "MORE THAN YOU KNOW," "DANCE WITH ME" and the title track. The album, blink's first with the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in over 10 years, arrives in full on October 20.

Leading up to ONE MORE TIME..., blink will premiere a wide-ranging interview conducted by Apple Music's Zane Lowe, which they previously teased in the trailer for the album, on October 18. That same day will also see the debut of one more ONE MORE TIME... song, "YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.