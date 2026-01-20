New Arctic Monkeys song due out Thursday

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Somerset, United Kingdom. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Do you wanna know when Arctic Monkeys will release a new song?

The first fresh material from the English rockers in four years is set to arrive Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. The track will support the organization War Child, which "work[s] with children and families in conflict-affected countries to protect, educate, support mental health, and stand up for their rights when they need us most."

The track will arrive alongside info about an upcoming project spearheaded by War Child Records.

Artists including Paul McCartney, Oasis, Radiohead, Coldplay and Gorillaz have previously released music in support of War Child.

The most recent Arctic Monkeys album is 2022's The Car.

