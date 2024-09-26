Yahoo Fantasy Baseball season extended to include Braves-Mets doubleheader

MLB announced Wednesday the postponement of two games between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves due to the impact of Hurricane Helene.

The games were set to take place on September 25-26. Both games will now be played in a doubleheader on Monday, September 30, extending the MLB regular season from its original end date of September 29.

Given that announcement, we have updated Yahoo Fantasy Baseball to play through September 30.

Specifically:

Head-to-head leagues ending in Week 25 will now extend through September 30.

Rotisserie and points leagues will now extend through September 30.

Note: Commissioners using a custom league schedule may need to make adjustments based on the changes above.

For those playing in Public Prize Leagues, see the Paid Fantasy Terms of Service and Fantasy Baseball Public Prize Leagues — Official Rules.

To contact us for assistance, or if you have further questions, please reach out to Yahoo Fantasy Customer Care on Twitter (@YahooFantasyCC), Reddit (u/YahooFantasyCare) or email at help.yahoo.com.